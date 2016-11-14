2016 New York Whitetails

Jim Garrett arrowed this Ontario county 12-point with an extra beam on 11/14/2016 at 32 yards



Shaun Smith arrowed this big buck with a drop tine in Ridgeway, NY... Orleans County on November 11, 2016 at 35 yards.



Kelly Caska shot this big 9-point in Essex County,... Keeseville, NY on November 13, 2016. Her first buck.



Jonathan Wagner arrowed this Niagara County 8-point on Nov. 16, 2016... 25" spread



William Dunlap arrowed this 10-point in Chenango County on Nov. 15, 2016.



Jim Butler arrowed this 15-point beast in Madison County (7J) on 11/15/2016 with crossbow



Gary Wolfanger arrowed this big racked buck in Monroe County on Oct. 28, 2016



Keith Oliver arrowed this wide 11-point in Orleans County on 11/15/2016



Matt Ostrander arrowed this 10-point on 11-12-2016 in Schoharie County



John Weis shot this 8-point on 11/11/2016 in Pavilion, NY... Genesee County with crossbow



James Massett shot this beautiful Adirondack 11-point in Hamilton County on 11/12/2016



Joel Feagin arrowed this bruiser 11-point in Niagara County on 11-9-2016 at 49 yards



Matt Marshall arrowed this big boy on November 8, 2016 in Monroe County,



Marty Herkimer arrowed this big 10-point with crossbow on 11-13-2016 in Livingston County. His first crossbow kill.



TJ Duvall arrowed this nice buck on October 3, 2016 in Wayne County... Macedon, NY with his Mathews Creed



Arthur Robinson shot this big 8-point on 11/13/2016 with crossbow in Ulster County



Marty Glica Sr. (right) arrowed this big 8-point on November 12, 2016 in Erie County.



Joyce Pritchard arrowed this monster main frame 10-point in Cattaraugus County on 11/12/2016



Sam Carey arrowed this big split brow tine 11-point at in Steuben County (8P) on 11/12/2016.



Mike Julian took this beautiful Adirondack 11-point on November 11, 2016 in Essex County



Jon Foti arrowed this big 7-point on 10/19/2016 in Cayuga County.



Tim Freundschuh arrowed this beautiful 12-point on Nov. 12, 2016 in Pendleton, NY... Niagara County.



Tom Williams took this huge 8-point in Tioga County on Nov. 5, 2016 with a crossbow at 8 yards



Connor McCuin shot this big Adirondack 10-point in Franklin County on Nov. 11, 2016



Keith Kellar arrowed this nice buck in Wayne County on 11/11/2016



Kendal Gibbons arrowed this buck in Rensselaer County on October 4, 2016 at 47 yards. 21" inside spread



Dan Field (right) shot this huge 13-point on 11/9/2016 at tent camp in the Hudson Gorge area of Hamilton County



Jake Peters arrowed this nice buck in Columbia County on 11/10/2016



David Jacobs arrowed this big non-typical buck on Nov. 11, 2016 in Monroe County



Eric Posick arrowed this big main frame 8-point in Ontario County 11/7/2016



