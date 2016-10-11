2016 New York Whitetails

Page 5

2016 New York Whitetails Page 5... which means over 150 big New York Whitetails photos already. These pages are devoted to some of the bigger bucks taken during the 2016 season. If you think you have a buck that makes the grade, email a photo to us at nyantler@twcny.rr.com.

The photo MUST be of the hunter with the deer and include the hunter's Full Name with County and Date of kill to be considered for this page.

* ONLY QUALITY PHOTOS IN GOOD TASTE WILL BE ACCEPTED.

Please send along as much info as you can such as, score if you know it, weight, number of points... etc.

REMEMBER... you can upload your own photo(s) to our "Your Deer Pics" page regardless of buck size... you can even upload your doe harvests!

Also, you can visit previous years bucks by clicking on the page links below

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11



Fred Allen arrowed this 10-point in Cortland County (7R) on November 10, 2016



Nick Georgelas shot this big non-typical 16-point in Franklin County on 11/10/2016



Ian Wadsworth arrowed this 9-point in Ulster County on Nov. 9, 2016



Dean Diviesti arrowed this10-point in Orange County on Nov 6, 2016 from the ground



Andrew Spencer arrowed this big crazy antlered buck on 11-10-2016 in Livingston county



Cris Pasto arrowed this tank of a 10-point, spot and stalk style on 11/9/2016 in Tioga County... Town of Spencer, NY.



Chris Virgilio arrowed this monster on Nov. 8, 2016 in Brockport, NY... Monroe County



John Manifold arrowed this monster 16-point on Nov. 5, 2016 in Rockland County



Cody Bentley arrowed this nice buck in Orleans County on November 3, 2016



Sandra Dymond shot this 8-point at 53 yards with crossbow on 11-9-2016 in Sullivan County (3A) on public land. Biggest deer to date



Neil Willet arrowed this big 10-point in Erie County on 11/5/2016



Porter Hunt arrowed this big 7-point in Ontario County on November 3, 2016



Josh Shortslef arrowed this big buck in Cayuga County on 11/7/2016



Steven Henderson arrowed this 8-point in Dutchess County on Nov. 8, 2016 with his Hoyt Trykon XL



Derek Welsby arrowed this big 9-point on November 8, 2016 with his Stryker crossbow at 18 yards in Piffard, NY... Livingston County unit 8h



Harold Ribble arrowed this slammer 11-point on November 8, 2016 in the Town of Jerusalem, NY... Yates County



Keith Sharpe arrowed this 10-point in Wayne County on 11/8/2016



Dan Fox arrowed this big 10-point in Yates County on 11/8/2016



Peter Dauphin arrowed this big 10-point on Nov. 6, 2016 in Chautauqua County... Frewsburg NY. Read the story here



Joshua Berner arrowed this 180 lb. slammer at 32 yards in Albany County on Nov. 5, 2016



Bubba Mullen arrowed this big 7-point in Allegany County on Nov. 7, 2016 with Rage broad head and his Elite E32



Zach Augliano shot this big 10-point with his .280 on November 4, 2016 in Jefferson County



Phil Conserva arrowed this huge 8-point with 20" inside spread in Suffolk County on 11/7/2016



Steve Denero arrowed this 14-point in Orleans County on 11/6/2016



Josiah Hosmer arrowed this 8-point in Ontario County on 11/4/2016 at 6.5 yards



Zac Hudgins arrowed this big 10-point on 11/6/2016 in Bristol, NY... Ontario County with his Hoyt Carbon Spyder



James Palidar arrowed this buck in Ceres, NY... Allegany County on November 3, 2016



Jonathan Read arrowed this 11-point on 11/5/2016 in Monroe County.



Chad Bush arrowed this 8-point with a 20" spread on November 6, 2016 in Allegany County



Mitchell Fuller's arrowed this buck on November 5, 2016 in Steuben County



1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11



Back to Home Page from 2016 New York Whitetails Page 5



Copyright © 2010-2016 New York Antler Outdoors. All Rights Reserved

