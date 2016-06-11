2016 New York Whitetails

2016 New York Whitetails page 4... which means more big New York Whitetails. Nearly 100 so far! These pages are devoted to some of the bigger bucks taken during the 2016 season. If you think you have a buck that makes the grade, email a photo to us at nyantler@twcny.rr.com.

Shane Allison arrowed this 9-point on Nov. 6, 2016 in Honeoye, NY... Ontario County.



Matt Diamond arrowed this big 7-point in Onondaga County on Nov. 6, 2016



Zach Cast shot this Adirondack 10-point in Fulton County on 11/6/2016.



Nick Barrington arrowed this big 13-point on Nov. 5, 2016 in Onondaga County... Lysander, NY. His biggest buck to date.



Cody Hall arrowed this huge 15-point with his Mathews Monster Chill R on Oct 26, 2016 in Yates County



Colby Arnold arrowed this buck on November 4, 2016 in Livingston County



Tyler Jurs arrowed this slammer 13-point in Orleans County on November 6, 2016. Spot and stalk bedded with a doe.



Nathan Bobec arrowed this monster with his Parker "Viking" in Madison County on Nov. 5, 2016. His first archery deer.



Nicholas Wood arrowed this big buck on October 30, 2016 in Livingston County.



Patrick Lavery arrowed this wide antlered buck on 11-4-2016 in Niagara County



James Reed arrowed this buck in Windsor, NY... Broome County on Nov. 4, 2016 with Matthew's Q2XL



David Johnson arrowed this crazy antlered buck in Owego, NY... Tioga County on Nov. 5, 2016



Josh Krupp arrowed this big 10-point in Cattaraugus County on Nov. 5, 2016 with his PSE bow with Swhacker broad head



Donnie Olaf arrowed this bruiser in Niagara County... Somerset, NY on Nov. 5, 2016



Anthony Konchar arrowed this beauty on November 4, 2016 in Otsego County



Merle Sweet arrowed this nice buck on public land in Greece, NY... Monroe County on November 5, 2016



Jason Douglas arrowed this 10-point on 11/6/2016 in Monroe County



Eric Heideman arrowed this buck at 10 yards in Orleans County on 11/5/2016



Devin Rookey arrowed this 12-point (18 1/2" spread) on November 5, 2016 in Onondaga County



Doug Gailey stuck this nice 9-point on October 26, 2016 in Livingston County.



Sheldon Swain got this 10-point in Allegany County on November 4, 2016 with a Matthew's Creed XS



Chris Frasier with a beautiful 10-point arrowed with his New Prime Rival on 11/2/2016 in Livingston County



Manny Madden arrowed this nice buck in Ontario County (8N)... Naples, NY on 11/4/2016



Matt Shelters arrowed this big 8-point on October 16, 2016 in Ulster County



Mike Ziolkowski arrowed this wide 8-point on 11/2/2016 in South Dayton, NY... Cattaraugus County!



Matt Donnelly arrowed this 10-point in Genesee County on 10/30/2016.



Barb Guga shot her first ever deer, a buck still in velvet, at 160 yards with a .308 in Jefferson County on Oct. 30, 2016



Adam Smith arrowed this wide Cayuga County buck on 10/31/2016



Kody Moran arrowed this 10-point in Tioga County on 10/31/2016



Mitchell Davis arrowed this slammer in Steuben County on 11/01/2016



