2016 New York Whitetails page 4... which means more big New York Whitetails. Nearly 100 so far! These pages are devoted to some of the bigger bucks taken during the 2016 season. If you think you have a buck that makes the grade, email a photo to us at nyantler@twcny.rr.com.
The photo MUST be of the hunter with the deer and include the hunter's Full Name with County and Date of kill to be considered for this page.
* ONLY QUALITY PHOTOS IN GOOD TASTE WILL BE ACCEPTED.
Please send along as much info as you can such as, score if you know it, weight, number of points... etc.
REMEMBER... you can upload your own photo(s) to our "Your Deer Pics" page regardless of buck size... you can even upload your doe harvests!
Also, you can visit previous years bucks by clicking on the page links below
|
Nick Barrington arrowed this big 13-point on Nov. 5, 2016 in Onondaga County... Lysander, NY. His biggest buck to date.
|
Cody Hall arrowed this huge 15-point with his Mathews Monster Chill R on Oct 26, 2016 in Yates County
|
Tyler Jurs arrowed this slammer 13-point in Orleans County on November 6, 2016. Spot and stalk bedded with a doe.
|
Nathan Bobec arrowed this monster with his Parker "Viking" in Madison County on Nov. 5, 2016. His first archery deer.
|
Josh Krupp arrowed this big 10-point in Cattaraugus County on Nov. 5, 2016 with his PSE bow with Swhacker broad head
|
Merle Sweet arrowed this nice buck on public land in Greece, NY... Monroe County on November 5, 2016
|
Chris Frasier with a beautiful 10-point arrowed with his New Prime Rival on 11/2/2016 in Livingston County
|
Barb Guga shot her first ever deer, a buck still in velvet, at 160 yards with a .308 in Jefferson County on Oct. 30, 2016
