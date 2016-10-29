2016 New York Whitetails

Brian Woodin arrowed this 11-point on Nov. 1, 2016 in Clarendon, NY... Orleans County



Andrew Burns arrowed this good buck in Chautauqua County on

October 31, 2016



Shane Gascon arrowed this big 8-point in Livingston County on 10/29/2016



Robert Robbins arrowed this nice buck in Allegany County on November 1, 2016



Kenny Boniface arrowed this beauty in Walden, NY... Orange County on Nov. 1, 2016



Brian Laudadio arrowed this high tined 9-point at 25yds with his Black Widow PCHX recurve on October 29, 2016 in Monroe County.



Josh Macuch arrowed this heavy buck on 10/15/2016 in Cortland County



David Tuma Jr. took his biggest archery buck ever, a 7-point on 10/26/2016 in Pine City, NY... Chemung County



Mike Regensburg arrowed this big 10-point in Suffolk County on Oct. 29, 2016. Dressed weight 181.5 lbs.



Ryan Lilley arrowed this main frame 8-point with a kicker on the G2 in Orleans County with his Hoyt Vector 32 on 10/31/2016



Charles Sudbrink arrowed this bruiser in Cortland County... Willet, NY on 10-31-16



Jake Karlnoski arrowed this monster of a buck in Wayne County on October 29, 2016



Sean Brady arrowed this beauty in Greene County on 10/29/2016.



Zack Huff with his biggest buck to date shot in Wayne County on 10/22/2016



Josh Cameron shot this big Adirondack main frame 12-point in Warren County on Oct. 30, 2016.



Brandon Rutledge shot this Oneida County State land 8-point with 19.5" inside spread on Oct. 29, 2016



Joe Mattison shot this nice buck in Kingsbury, NY... Washington County on 10/26/2016



Cole Paradise from Carthage, NY arrowed this beautiful 9-point in Livingston County on Public Land on October 26, 2016.



Lincoln Cramer took this Adirondack 10-point on 10/26/2016 in Hamilton County. The buck dressed at 170 lbs. and has an 18" spread.



David Gowans shot this big 11-point on October 26, 2016 in Essex County.



Michael Salerno arrowed this 8-point in Oct. 23, 2016 in Wayne County



Jason Mattison shot this beautiful 8-point in Lake George, NY... Warren County. Dressed weight 205 lbs.



Kyle Busby shot this beauty in Jefferson County on 10/28/2016 210.2 lbs. dressed



Dee LeBarron arrowed this nice 8-point in Steuben County on October 29, 2016



Ron Doty arrowed this monster 10-point with a 20" spread on 10/25/2016 in Westfield, NY... Chautauqua County. His biggest buck yet.



Dustin Saxton arrowed this big 9-point in Steuben County on Oct. 25, 2016



Frank Brogna arrowed this crazy big antlered buck in Suffolk County on 10-17-2016



Michael Alfonso arrowed this 6-point with no brow tines in Columbia County on Oct. 4, 2016



Andrew Hironimus arrowed this buck on 10/24/2016 in Ontario County with his Hoyt Vector 32. He is a mainframe 10-point that scored 155.25 with 13 score-able points



Jeff Leemer arrowed this good buck in Erie County on 10/23/2016



