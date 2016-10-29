Already 3 pages of 2016 bucks... which means more big New York Whitetails. These pages are devoted to some of the bigger bucks taken during the 2016 season. If you think you have a buck that makes the grade, email a photo to us at nyantler@twcny.rr.com.
The photo MUST be of the hunter with the deer and include the hunter's Full Name with County and Date of kill to be considered for this page.
* ONLY QUALITY PHOTOS IN GOOD TASTE WILL BE ACCEPTED.
Please send along as much info as you can such as, score if you know it, weight, number of points... etc.
REMEMBER... you can upload your own photo(s) to our "Your Deer Pics" page regardless of buck size... you can even upload your doe harvests!
Also, you can visit previous years bucks by clicking on the page links below
|
Brian Laudadio arrowed this high tined 9-point at 25yds with his Black Widow PCHX recurve on October 29, 2016 in Monroe County.
|
David Tuma Jr. took his biggest archery buck ever, a 7-point on 10/26/2016 in Pine City, NY... Chemung County
|
Mike Regensburg arrowed this big 10-point in Suffolk County on Oct. 29, 2016. Dressed weight 181.5 lbs.
|
Ryan Lilley arrowed this main frame 8-point with a kicker on the G2 in Orleans County with his Hoyt Vector 32 on 10/31/2016
|
Brandon Rutledge shot this Oneida County State land 8-point with 19.5" inside spread on Oct. 29, 2016
|
Cole Paradise from Carthage, NY arrowed this beautiful 9-point in Livingston County on Public Land on October 26, 2016.
|
Lincoln Cramer took this Adirondack 10-point on 10/26/2016 in Hamilton County. The buck dressed at 170 lbs. and has an 18" spread.
|
Jason Mattison shot this beautiful 8-point in Lake George, NY... Warren County. Dressed weight 205 lbs.
|
Ron Doty arrowed this monster 10-point with a 20" spread on 10/25/2016 in Westfield, NY... Chautauqua County. His biggest buck yet.
|
Andrew Hironimus arrowed this buck on 10/24/2016 in Ontario County with his Hoyt Vector 32. He is a mainframe 10-point that scored 155.25 with 13 score-able points
Back to Home Page from 2016 New York Whitetails Page 3
Copyright © 2010-2016 New York Antler Outdoors. All Rights Reserved