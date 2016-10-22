2016 New York Whitetails

Page 2



Here we are again into another New York deer season... which means more big New York Whitetails. These pages are devoted to some of the bigger bucks taken during the 2016 season. If you think you have a buck that makes the grade, email a photo to us at nyantler@twcny.rr.com.

The photo MUST be of the hunter with the deer and include the hunter's Full Name with County and Date of kill to be considered for this page.

* ONLY QUALITY PHOTOS IN GOOD TASTE WILL BE ACCEPTED.

Please send along as much info as you can such as, score if you know it, weight, number of points... etc.

REMEMBER... you can upload your own photo(s) to our "Your Deer Pics" page regardless of buck size... you can even upload your doe harvests!

Also, you can visit previous years bucks by clicking on the page links below



Terry Allen arrowed this giant in Genesee County on 10/22/2016



Andrew Borden arrowed this big Erie County 11-point on 10/23/2016.



Chad Baker shot this monster in Speculator, NY... Hamilton County on Oct. 23, 2016.



Zackary Steiner arrowed this 14-point in Jefferson County... Town of Burrville, NY on October 7, 2016.



Dustin Shearing arrowed this huge 8-point in the Town of Bliss, NY... Wyoming County on Oct. 20, 2016. Inside Spread: 18 3/8" #HuntingWNY



Brian Robbins took this heavy bodied and heavy racked buck in Jefferson County on 10/20/2016. Weight - 225 lbs.



Steve Green arrowed this monster 14-point in Ithaca, NY... Tompkins County on Oct. 19, 2016. Gross green score 207. Dressed weight 230 lbs.



Mike Stalker arrowed this 11-point monster on Oct. 13, 2016 in Palmyra, NY... Wayne County.



Mitch Hanggi arrowed this nice buck in Steuben County on October 18, 2016.



Halsey Van Lew arrowed this brute of a buck on Oct. 15, 2016 in Westfield, NY... Chautauqua County



Michael Cira (right) and his son arrowed this magnificent buck on 10/10/2016 in Suffolk County. The buck green scored 161.5 and is 5.5 years old. His son hooked on the outdoors!



Skyler Merrill arrowed this nice 12-point, his first buck ever, on Oct. 15, 2016 in Tioga County



Eryk Hahn arrowed this nice buck on 0ctober 15, 2016 in Erie County. The deer green scores 140 6/8 with a spread of 17 3/4



Miguel Figueroa arrowed this big 6-point in Alcove, NY... Albany County with my Mathews on Oct.15, 2016



Tim Maccheyne arrowed this 9-point in Romulus, NY... Seneca County on 10/15/2016



Tommy Stein arrowed this Livingston County buck on Oct. 12, 2016. Gross score around 125... he's 5.5 years old and weighed in at 240lbs dressed



Tosh DeMulder arrowed this beautiful Otsego County buck on 10/10/2016



Jason Underhill arrowed this 172 lb. 8-point in Steuben County on Oct. 15, 2016



Brad Sisson arrowed this 8-point on 10/9/2016 in Mendon, NY... Monroe County.



Andy Witzel arrowed this 7-point on October 14, 2016 in Rush, NY... Wyoming County. The buck dressed at 183 lbs.



Joseph Tobias arrowed this big 7-point buck in Ontario County on 10/5/2016



Jake Pietrzykowski arrowed this Genesee County buck on October 10, 2016 with a Diamond Outlaw bow and Goldtip arrows matched with a Shockwave broadhead. He tipped the scales at 225 pounds dressed.



Spencer Brisbane arrowed this 185 lb. 9-point on October 12, 2016 in Livingston County



Bob Britton Sr. arrowed this 9-point on October 8, 2016 in Niagara County. The buck dressed at 165 lbs. Green score 138.



Nicholas Sacco arrowed this beauty on 10-10-2016 in Albion, NY... Orleans County



James O'Connor arrowed this 12-point on Oct. 5, 2016, his 15th birthday, in Brewster, NY... Putnam County with his Carbon Express at 45 yards



Scott Michael Jones arrowed this big 10-point with his Hoyt Vector on Oct. 11, 2016 in Italy, NY... Yates County



Kevin Brassie arrowed this big bruiser on Oct. 9, 2016 in Onondaga County.



Charlie Herrington arrowed this slammer on 10/10/2016 in the Town of North Harmony, Chautauqua County



Brandon Cary arrowed this massive racked buck on 10/9/2016 in Trumansburg, NY... Tompkins County



