2016 New York Whitetails

Page 12

Here we are again with another page of 2016 New York whitetails... which means more big New York bucks. Twelve pages devoted to some of the bigger bucks taken during the 2016 season... over 330 so far. If you think you have a buck that makes the grade, email a photo to us at nyantler@twcny.rr.com.

The photo MUST be of the hunter with the deer and include the hunter's Full Name with County and Date of kill to be considered for this page.

* ONLY QUALITY PHOTOS IN GOOD TASTE WILL BE ACCEPTED.

Please send along as much info as you can such as, score if you know it, weight, number of points... etc.

REMEMBER... you can upload your own photo(s) to our "Your Deer Pics" page regardless of buck size... you can even upload your doe harvests!

Also, you can visit previous years bucks by clicking on the page links below

Cody Houppert shot this big buck in Lewis County on November 22, 2016



Clarence Smith shot this 10-point with split brow tines on 11/28/16 Cayuga County....24" spread.



