Over 270 New York Whitetails from the 2016 season and still more coming in. These pages are devoted to some of the bigger bucks taken during the 2016 season. If you think you have a buck that makes the grade, email a photo to us at nyantler@twcny.rr.com.
The photo MUST be of the hunter with the deer and include the hunter's Full Name with County and Date of kill to be considered for this page.
* ONLY QUALITY PHOTOS IN GOOD TASTE WILL BE ACCEPTED.
Please send along as much info as you can such as, score if you know it, weight, number of points... etc.
REMEMBER... you can upload your own photo(s) to our "Your Deer Pics" page regardless of buck size... you can even upload your doe harvests!
Also, you can visit previous years bucks by clicking on the page links below
Julie Price shot this slammer of a 10-point with a kicker in Cohocton, NY... Steuben County on Dec 5, 2016 with a .243
Jay Scott with his big Adirondack 10-point taken on Nov. 9, 2016 in Indian Lake, NY... Hamilton County
Kyle Holbritter shot this big boy in Oneida County on 11/23/2016. "Deer dressed at 160 lbs. (no fat at all), Inside spread of 18.5". Deer has been hunted for 3 years and is believed to be 6.5 years of age."
Kelsey Bezon shot this beautiful non-typical 10-point that got fooled by the grunt call in Genesee County on Nov. 27, 2016. This is her first deer.
Jim Hudgins arrowed this huge non-typical buck in Suffolk County on 11/27/16 which may be in contention for #1 Archery Non-Typical in NYS.
Jeremy Dodge shot this 10-point in Brunswick, NY... Rensselaer County (4C) on Nov. 21, 2016 with 30/30.
Wayne Metarko shot this nice 9-point with .243 Model 600 Remington on November 19, 2016 in Steuben County... Town of Thurston (8T)
Matt Nagurney shot this big 13-point in Hill Higher State Forest.... Chautauqua County on Nov. 22, 2016
Chris Duane shot this non-typical buck on November 21, 2016 in Schuyler County with his H&R Ultra Slug Hunter single shot shotgun
Victor Cavalieri shot this wide buck in Andover, NY... Allegany County on November 19, 2016 with my Remington .270... 25" spread
Cameron Davis, age 15, shot this big 7-point in Bridgewater, NY... Oneida County on November 23, 2016
