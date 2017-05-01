2016 Deer Story Giveaway

Enter Your Story To Win!



That's right!! You can win a beautiful, custom made, antler handle hunting knife just for entering our 2016 Deer Story Giveaway. This handsomely crafted hunting knife is made in the Adirondacks by Denn Handmade Knives. This is NOT a contest. All accepted stories will be eligible for the drawing.

To enter... simply write down your 2016 deer story like you would tell your buddies at hunting camp. Don't worry about punctuation, spelling & grammar, I can take care of all that for you. Then just submit your story by email to: nyantler@twcny.rr.com

All accepted entries will be featured on the "Deer Stories Page" of the website and eligible to win.

Please read the giveaway rules below carefully before submitting. Submissions that don't meet requirements will not be accepted.



2016 Deer Stories Giveaway Rules



Deadline for submission is May 1, 2017

Submissions must be at least 500 words or more. I am looking for actual stories... not a paragraph of short details.

All stories must be about a NYS deer taken during the 2016 NYS deer season. 2016 Youth Hunt stories are also eligible.

All stories must be accompanied by the full name of the hunter, the date of kill, and the County of Kill.

All submissions must be accompanied by a contact email address or other info where you can be reached if you win.

Submissions must include at least one quality photo of the hunter and the deer together. Photos taken in the field are preferred. Other photos may be submitted, but may or may not be used based on content space. Bloody, blurry, or distasteful photos will not be accepted. Send photos in a larger (at least 500 pixels wide) jpeg format. Do not send captured photos from a cell phone, save or download the actual photo to be sent.

NO profanity . This is a family friendly website.

All accepted submissions may be edited for punctuation, spelling, grammar and content at the sole discretion of New York Antler Outdoors.

All accepted submissions become the exclusive property of New York Antler Outdoors for publication to the website and subject to all copyrights.

Drawing for the Denn Handmade Knife will be held on May 15, 2017.

All accepted stories will be eligible for the drawing. Winner will be announced on the New York Antler Outdoors homepage and the Facebook page.

By submitting your story you are agreeing to all the rules put forth for this drawing.



