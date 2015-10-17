2015 New York Whitetails Page 14... which means more big New York Whitetails...over 400 bucks to this point. These pages are devoted to some of the bigger bucks taken during the 2015 season. If you think you have a buck that makes the grade, email a photo to us at nyantler@twcny.rr.com.
The photo MUST be of the hunter with the deer and include the hunter's Full Name with County and Date of kill to be considered for this page.
* ONLY QUALITY PHOTOS IN GOOD TASTE WILL BE ACCEPTED.
Please send along as much info as you can such as, score if you know it, weight, number of points... etc.
REMEMBER... Not all bucks make this page. So if you don't see the photo you submitted you can upload your own photo(s) to our "Your Deer Pics" page regardless of buck size... you can even upload your doe harvests!
Richard Wright shot this big 8-point in Rensselaer County in November 2015 during the rifle season. The buck dressed at 175 lbs.
Carl Kinney shot this huge 15-point in Pavilion, NY... Genesee County on 11-21-2015. The buck grossed 181-2 and netted 174.4 as a Non-Typical
NYSBBC President and measurer, Matt Cooper, shot this 10-point on November 28, 2015 in St. Lawrence County. The buck scored 135 and dressed at 158 lbs.
Kevin Clark shot this huge 8-point shotgun on 11-22-2015
Peter Sherman shot this 10-point on Dec. 18, 2015 during the late muzzleloader season in Pavilion, NY... Wyoming County
Tiffany Bezio with her 160 lb. 9-point taken during the late muzzleloader season in Dresden, NY... Washington County
Andy Kurtz shot this 10-point in Cohocton, NY... Steuben County on December 20, 2015 with muzzleloader
Michael Giarraputo arrowed this 12-point in Suffolk County on Nov.16, 2015. Score 141. Mike arrowed a 23-point in 2011 that scored 210-4 that is New York's biggest ever archery Non-Typical.
Eric Horn shot this 8-point on December 18, 2015 in Cayuga County. The buck has a 20" spread and dressed at 180 lbs.
Joe Bellomo shot this 11-point in Cortland, NY... Cortland County on 11-23-2015 with 22-250 at 5 yards.
Billy Kennedy shot this 10-point on 11-26-2015 in Schuyler County.. Town of Tyrone. Gross score 146. His son spotted the deer first.
